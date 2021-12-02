The Matrix Awakens PSN Leak Suggests Unreal Engine 5 Experience Is On The Way

The PlayStation Network may soon be entering the Matrix...or rather, the Matrix may soon be entering the PlayStation Network if an image that's popped up on Reddit is to be believed.

According to a user on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, an image for "The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience" has been unearthed by searching through the files in PSN's backend. The image depicts a city with the franchise's iconic green code, with the logo floating in the sky.

The Matrix Awakens...but when?

Nothing else is known about this "Unreal Engine 5 Experience," those it is worth noting that it is using the newest version of Epic Games' engine. While there are games in development using UE5, nothing has launched yet. If this Matrix Awakens is real and playable, it will become the first-ever playable experience from UE5 made publicly available.

If true, the "experience" will likely tie in with The Matrix Resurrections, the latest movie in the Matrix franchise which is slated for release December 22 in theaters and on HBO Max. With The Game Awards coming up next week, if this new Matrix experience is real, we might get our first glimpse there.

One can only hope that this might be the first step in reviving The Path of Neo, but now we're getting ahead of ourselves.