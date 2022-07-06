The Matrix Awakens Is Being Delisted Later This Week

No reason has been given as to why the tech demo is being delisted.

By on

Comments

The Matrix Awakens is set to be delisted from the PlayStation and Xbox storefronts later this week, July 9.

Epic Games announced the news on the demo's official site, writing, "Not explored The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience yet? There's still time! The UE5 tech demo will only be available in stores until July 9. Download it before that date and you'll still be able to access the demo going forward - or re-download it if you've deleted it from your console." It should be noted that the demo is only available via PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, so once it's gone from both platform's storefronts it's gone for good.

Click To Unmute
  1. God of War Ragnarok Official Release Date Cinematic Trailer
  2. GTA 6 & GTA Trilogy Changed Rockstar Remaster Plans | GameSpot News
  3. Skull and Bones | Livestream Teaser (July 2022)
  4. NBA 2K23: Michael Jordan Edition
  5. Smite x Nickelodeon Crossover Event
  6. Best Games Of The Year (So Far)
  7. VALKYRIE ELYSIUM | New trailer | PS5, PS4, PC Steam
  8. Fall Guys - Abstergo's Challenge Trailer
  9. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Jolyne Cujoh Character Trailer
  10. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - "Eat Your Heart Out" Trailer
  11. Worldview Trailer | Tower of Fantasy
  12. GWENT: Black Sun | Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Matrix Awakens Reveal Trailer | Game Awards 2021

Why Epic Games has decided to remove the tech demo from the digital storefronts isn't clear, but as with many issues in the gaming world it could potentially be a licensing reason.

The tech demo was revealed and released during The Game Awards 2021, which was designed to show off the power of the engine and the "future of interactive storytelling." Matrix co-creator Lana Wachowski carried out writing on the experience, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss starring in it.

In the demo, you play as a human resistance fighter taking part in a high-speed chase while being pursued by Agents. Following this sequence, you can then explore the environments, being able to switch between first and third-person perspectives and change effects like lighting.

GameSpot was able to chat with some of the team at Epic about the project last year, going into detail about some of the ideas behind the demo.

The 34 Absolute Dumbest Things About The Matrix Sequels
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)