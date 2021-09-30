The Mandalorian's Rosario Dawson Will Play One Of Dying Light 2's Main Characters

Today's Dying Light 2 Dying 2 Know stream, the first since the game's delay from December to next February, included more details about Dying Light 2's city, and how it was brought to life with music recorded in Abbey Road Studios. Notably though, today's stream also highlighted a new key character in Dying Light 2, Lawan, who is being voiced by Rosario Dawson, whom players may remember as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian.

Lawan's role in the game will be major, as she has a close relationship with Aiden Caldwell, the main protagonist. Dawson's inclusion in the game as Lawan marks the first big-name actress to join the game's cast. Along with playing Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian, Dawson has appeared in Sin City and Daredevil.

A large portion of today's stream was dedicated to the making of Dying Light 2's music, which has been composed by Olivier Derivière. Derivière has a long and impressive career in composing original soundtracks for games, with his credits including Vampyr, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and last year's Streets of Rage 4. Along with a look at how Derivière composed the game's music, today's stream revealed Dying Light 2's main menu track, "Run, Jump, Fight," which was performed in part by The London Contemporary Orchestra.

If Dying Light 2's music isn't as exciting as its parkour-infused gameplay, be sure to check out the game's previous Dying 2 Know episode, which focused on just that. The game will have many of Dying Light's own combat features, including an emphasis on movement and weapon degradation.

Dying Light 2 is set to release on February 4, 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch.