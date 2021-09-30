How to Download Halo Infinite Diablo 2: Resurrected Review Halo Infinite Beta Sign-Up Destiny 2 Ruins of Wrath October Games With Gold October PS Plus Games
Login / Sign Up

The Mandalorian's Rosario Dawson Will Play One Of Dying Light 2's Main Characters

Today's Dying 2 Know stream also detailed how the game's music was made.

By on

Comments

Today's Dying Light 2 Dying 2 Know stream, the first since the game's delay from December to next February, included more details about Dying Light 2's city, and how it was brought to life with music recorded in Abbey Road Studios. Notably though, today's stream also highlighted a new key character in Dying Light 2, Lawan, who is being voiced by Rosario Dawson, whom players may remember as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian.

Lawan's role in the game will be major, as she has a close relationship with Aiden Caldwell, the main protagonist. Dawson's inclusion in the game as Lawan marks the first big-name actress to join the game's cast. Along with playing Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian, Dawson has appeared in Sin City and Daredevil.

Click To Unmute
  1. Restart Dying Light 2 Livestream | Dying 2 Know Episode 4
  2. Free October Games For PS Plus & Xbox Gold | GameSpot News
  3. Capcom Monster Hunter Spotlight | Tokyo Game Show 2021
  4. PlayStation Welcomes Bluepoint Games to the PlayStation Family
  5. Far Cry 6 - Chicharrón Run Cinematic TV Commercial
  6. Metroid Dread - 5 Minutes of Off-Screen Gameplay
  7. Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy – PC Tech Trailer
  8. Back 4 Blood - Official Cinematic Launch Trailer
  9. Monster Hunter Rise - Steam / PC Features Announcement Trailer
  10. Xbox Livestream | Tokyo Game Show 2021
  11. FIFA 22 Video Review
  12. Diablo II: Resurrected Video Review

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

The chat has begun! Join the chat

Now Playing: Dying Light 2 Livestream | Dying 2 Know Episode 4

A large portion of today's stream was dedicated to the making of Dying Light 2's music, which has been composed by Olivier Derivière. Derivière has a long and impressive career in composing original soundtracks for games, with his credits including Vampyr, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and last year's Streets of Rage 4. Along with a look at how Derivière composed the game's music, today's stream revealed Dying Light 2's main menu track, "Run, Jump, Fight," which was performed in part by The London Contemporary Orchestra.

If Dying Light 2's music isn't as exciting as its parkour-infused gameplay, be sure to check out the game's previous Dying 2 Know episode, which focused on just that. The game will have many of Dying Light's own combat features, including an emphasis on movement and weapon degradation.

Dying Light 2 is set to release on February 4, 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Dying Light 2 Stay Human
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Nintendo Switch
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)