The Magic Of Difficult Games

Satisfaction and reward.

Last updated by on

1 Comments
Now Playing: The Magic Of Challenging Games - Reboot 16.5
Related
Cuphead
Follow
Dark Souls II
Follow
Dark Souls III
Follow

On last week's episode of Reboot, Mike and Jake explored the questions raised by Cuphead: can games be too difficult for their own good? What role do difficulty sliders play? Do developers even fully understand the concept of challenge?

In the above video, the Reboot team looks back on last week's episode, and looks forward to the busiest release day of the year. Furthermore, they delve into the comparisons between Cuphead and Dark Souls, and whether games should keep being compared to From Software's titles (spoiler: they shouldn't).

For more of GameSpot's opinion/editorial show Reboot, visit the show's page here, and its YouTube channel here. It airs every Sunday at 11 a.m.PT.

Mike Mahardy on Google+
Filed under:
Cuphead
Dark Souls II
Dark Souls III
    •   View Comments (1)
    Join the conversation
    There are 1 comments about this story
    Load Comments (1)