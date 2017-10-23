The Magic Of Difficult Games

On last week's episode of Reboot, Mike and Jake explored the questions raised by Cuphead: can games be too difficult for their own good? What role do difficulty sliders play? Do developers even fully understand the concept of challenge?

In the above video, the Reboot team looks back on last week's episode, and looks forward to the busiest release day of the year. Furthermore, they delve into the comparisons between Cuphead and Dark Souls, and whether games should keep being compared to From Software's titles (spoiler: they shouldn't).

