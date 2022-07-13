The Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth Gets A Teaser Trailer And An Early Access Playtest

The Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-earth allows you to command characters from all across the franchise.

EA and Capital Games' new Lord of the Rings mobile game, Heroes of Middle-earth, received a new teaser trailer today and has begun early playtests in the Philippines. In The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, players can bring characters across the franchise to battle.

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth tells the story of a new ring discovered in Middle-earth. The newly discovered ring has the power to rewrite history, and players will have the option to use the ring for good or evil.

Heroes of Middle-earth is a turned-based strategy game that will let you command any character from any faction across Middle-earth to fight for you. Players can experience a new original story while exploring never before seen factions in Middle-earth, such as the Haradrim, additional Dúnedain, Rohan commoners, and more.

The Lord of The Rings franchise has several projects in the works. TheLord of the Rings: The Rings of PowerTV show set to premiere on Amazon on September 2,and a new animated film, The War of the Rohirrim, releases in 2024. Additionally, a different Lord of the Rings video game,Gollum, is set to release on September 1.

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is set to release worldwide on the Apple App Store and Google Play some time soon.

