The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Is Only $50, Preorders Available Now

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a brand new LOTR adventure that sees players exploring the world of Middle-earth through the eyes of the nefarious Gollum. Arriving on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on September 1 (and Switch at a later date), the adventure game is built around stealth and agility instead of combat and slaying hordes of Uruk-hai. We’re still waiting for most retailers to launch their store pages, but Gollum preorders are available now at Amazon. You may be surprised to see that the game is $50 regardless of your platform of choice.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Preorder Bonuses

At the time of writing, there are no preorder bonuses for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. But with so many retailers yet to list the game, there’s a good chance some will arrive before launch. Be sure to check back in the coming weeks as more locations add the game to their inventory.

Preorder The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Standard Edition $50 If you’re itching to reserve Gollum, Amazon is the only major retailer that is offering preorders for all platforms at this time. You can also check out Steam for a digital copy on PC. Neither retailer is offering any special discounts or preorder bonuses, so you might be better off waiting for other listings to go live. Unlike most big games these days, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is priced at just $50. See on Amazon See on Steam

While preorders are sparse for Gollum, there’s a lot we already know about the upcoming game. The action takes place during The Fellowship of the Ring storyline, although instead of following Frodo and friends, we’ll be treated to a story told solely through the eyes of Gollum.

Since Gollum isn’t well-versed with a sword or bow, you’ll find yourself slinking around in shadows instead of jumping headfirst into battle. The gangly creature excels at clambering around in the nooks and crannies of each level, and you’ll need to be careful about each step if you don’t want to be noticed. There are also a bunch of narrative sequences that can change the game based on your choice of dialogue. The Lord of the Ring: Gollum arrives on September 1, so we don’t have much longer to wait before we can go hands-on with the highly anticipated game.

In the meantime, take a look at our list of the best Lord of the Rings games of all time. We'll know in a few months if Gollum's adventure joins the list.