The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Dev Reveals New Details, Images

As part of the Nacon Connect 2021 event on Tuesday, developer Daedalic Entertainment showed off more of its upcoming Lord of the Rings game focused around Gollum. Producer Harald Riegler appeared in a video to share more details and insight on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which is slated for release in 2022 following a delay.

For those just catching up, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an action-adventure game that blends stealth and parkour, with a story told from the perspective of Gollum.

Gollum's mind is ripped in two, as he's torn between his clashing personalities that drive him in different directions. As part of Nacon Connect, Daedalic revealed some of the characters who are pursuing him, including Gandalf, Thrandruil, and the Mouth of Sauron.

Daedalic showed off new renders of these characters, and the art style is expressive and striking.

Gandalf

Gallery

As Gollum, you're on a journey from Mordor to Moria, and players will get to shape the story, it seems. According to Nacon, you can lean into Gollum's darker tendencies or attempt to be more honorable like he once was in the days of Smeagol.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is slated for release in 2022 across console and PC.