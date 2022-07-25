The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Delayed "A Few Months," No New Release Date Set

Like the precious One Ring that routinely eludes him, Gollum will have to wait a little longer for his starring role. Daedalic Entertainment has announced a delay for upcoming stealth-action game The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum.

Gollum's new adventure was originally set to launch on September 1, one day before the new Amazon Prime Video series Rings of Power is set to begin. The game has been delayed for "a few months," according to Daedalic, with the new release date to be announced in the "near future."

An important message. pic.twitter.com/s2UvhPfILF — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) July 25, 2022

The message does not give a specific reason for the delay, only stating it's to give players "the best possible experience" when the game finally does launch, and that the team is "dedicated to meeting our community's expectations."

Gollum's adventure is a stealth action game where players control the impish creature as he solves puzzles and sneaks through Mordor. Multiple locations from the LOTR universe will be part of the game--including Cirith Ungol and Mirkwood--while new and familiar characters like Gandalf and Aragorn will make appearances.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.