The Lego Black Panther Set Is Massive, Releases Very Soon

The Lego Group has unveiled a new Black Panther set based on the Marvel hero, which captures the look of the Wakandan defender in a build-and-display model.

Comprised of 2,961 pieces, the kit can be assembled to create a bust of the hero portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman. Once assembled, you'll be able to pose the life-size bust in the distinctive "Wakanda Forever" crossed arm pose, or you can choose to keep the gloves separate.

There are a number of small details that makes this bust stand out, such as the reflective black and silver color scheme, an accurate replica of the Black Panther necklace, and a sturdy base with an attached logo plate. Once assembled, it'll measure 18 inches in height.

The Lego Black Panther bust will be available from October 1--just ahead of the November 11 release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever--and will retail for $350.

This year has seen a number of fantastic and imaginative Lego sets released. An Optimus Prime figure that actually transforms, a replica of the Atari 2600, and a gigantic Bowser are just some of the highlights from the year so far.