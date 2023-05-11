The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Where To Go First

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, much like its predecessor or something like Elden Ring, you're given a massive open world to explore with very few limitations. Part of the thrill of the game is exploring the wilderness and discovering new things. But while there is no linear path, it does subtly point you in the direction of the best place to start your adventure. Here's what to know if you're wondering where to go first in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom--and what to do once you get there.

The first few hours of Tears of the Kingdom, you'll be in a tutorial area, Great Sky Island, earning four key powers: Ultrahand, Fuse, Ascend, and Recall. After you've completed those you'll dive into the open world area, and the training wheels come off. From here, you can go absolutely anywhere in the world that you'd like, which may feel a little overwhelming. If you want to begin your adventure on the right foot, you should start by heading northwest. An early line of dialogue suggests this as well, but it can be easy to miss.

The four major dungeons in the game take place in the four major quadrants of the map, so going in any direction will take you toward a big piece of your story progression. However, by going northwest along the main road, you'll find one of the easiest-to-find stables, which will allow you to catch and ride horses, as well as start gaining "Pony Points" for rewards. Around this stable area, you can also locate an important ongoing story quest.

The other reason to go northwest is that it's the path to the Wind Temple, which is the best dungeon to be your first. It offers a healthy challenge without being too reliant on having obtained powerful weapons, and you'll gain an ability that will be a big help in navigating from that point forward. Keep in mind, though, that to make it to the Wind Temple, you'll need cold-resistant gear. That equipment will be for sale in a town that's on your way to the dungeon, but you may need to farm materials to sell in order to raise money for it. You can tell if your gear is sufficient by the temperature gauge in your HUD, but the game will also alert you if your current equipment isn't protecting you. If you try to persist in a cold area without the proper equipment (or at least an elixir, which provides temporary protection), you'll continuously lose health.

By heading northwest, you'll be on the optimal path--the one the game really intends you to take. But keep in mind, there are no true wrong answers here, so if you'd prefer to find your own way, you undoubtedly can. Just be sure to take our dozens of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides with you so that you can survive any encounter, complete any quest, and experiment with the game's many unique mechanics.