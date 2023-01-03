The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Switch OLED Model May Have Leaked

The next limited edition Nintendo Switch OLED console may have been leaked, as photos of a Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom-themed console have surfaced.

Per Insider Gaming, the photos first surfaced on the gaming message board site Famiboards, before making the rounds on Reddit and other social media platforms. The images show a white docking station and golden Joy-Con controllers, both sporting unique Tears Of The Kingdom-themed decals.

SO APPARENTLY This is the leak for the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom NINTENDO SWITCH OLED special Edition!



While it does look legit in box design, the left Joycon seems kinda off tryhardy if you get what I'm saying. I'm sure we are gonna get TOTK OLED though!#TearsoftheKingdom pic.twitter.com/d8O4Nh3xe0 — HMK (@HMKilla) December 30, 2022

If confirmed, the Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Switch OLED model would be the latest limited edition console tied to a major release, a list which also includes the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet OLED model that released on November 4 and the Splatoon 3 model that released August 26. The previous limited consoles did not come bundled with their respective games, and it is unclear if this alleged Zelda console will follow suit.

The next installment in the Legend of Zelda series was first announced during the E3 2019 Nintendo Direct presentation. The subtitle Tears Of The Kingdom, along with the game's official box art, were officially confirmed during another Nintendo Direct on September 13.

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom will launch May 12 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.