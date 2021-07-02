The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Trailer Shows Off The New Quality Of Life Improvements

Nintendo has released a new "quality of life" trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, which covers some of the new changes that update the game for 2021.

As seen in the trailer, Skyward Sword HD now has skippable cutscenes, better frame rate, and the ability to fast forward through dialogue. You can also receive optional help from Fi like hints. The video also spotlights the new control options, which include both motion controls with the Joy-Con and button controls. Check out the trailer below:

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword originally released on the Wii back in 2011. Although it wasn't the first Zelda game to release for the console (that was Twilight Princess), it was the first designed specifically around the Wii Remote and Nunchuck, making extensive use of motion controls.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD launches for Nintendo Switch on July 16. Releasing alongside the game that day is a Zelda-themed set of Joy-Cons and a Zelda & Loftwing Amiibo figure. The latter is the only Amiibo that's compatible with the game, and it allows you to fast travel between the surface world and the sky when scanned.