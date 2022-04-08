The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Is $30 Today Only
You can grab a physical copy of Skyward Sword HD at Best Buy for its lowest price yet.
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD released for Nintendo Switch last summer, and we haven't seen many deals on it thus far--particularly when it comes to the physical edition. We've seen the customary 10-buck discounts here and there, but Best Buy's current deal is by far the best yet. Today only, you can snag Skyward Sword for just $30, which is 50% off its list price.
The deal is part of Best Buy's Spring Video Game Sale, a week-long event that has been offering steeper discounts as the days pass. Today's deals cut the price of a couple of items by 30 bucks. Along with Skyward Sword, you can also grab the Turtle Beach Recon controller for $30. The Recon is a wired Xbox/PC controller that offers a budget-minded approach to competitive gaming. You can't beat it at this price, so the Recon deal is definitely worth considering too.
Skyward Sword remains a polarizing entry in the Zelda series, but the high-definition Switch remaster certainly improves on the original. It earned a 7/10 in our The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD review. "The various quality-of-life tweaks that Nintendo has implemented here, welcome as they are, don't fix Skyward Sword's biggest issues, and it remains the most uneven 3D entry in the Zelda series," critic Steve Watts wrote. "Even so, the improvements in this Switch remaster make the overall experience more enjoyable, and the characteristic Zelda magic ultimately outshines the game's faults."
