Evolve Eevee Into Sylveon Fast 9 Review Biomutant Review Fortnite Week 11 Challenges PlayStation State of Play Fortnite Season 7

The Legend Of Tianding Sees You Use Kung Fu To Steal From The Rich

The game has a wonderfully vibrant style, taking artistic inspiration from Chinese manga.

By on

Comments

Publisher Neon Doctrine has released a new trailer for The Legend of Tianding, an upcoming side scroller action game where you play as Liao Tianding in early 20th century colonial Japanese Taiwan. The game is loosely based on real events and people, following the exploits of the vigilante of Taipei city that robbed from the rich to give back to the poor.

As seen in the trailer, the game is depicted in the style of traditional Chinese manga. Most of the game is geared around combat, requiring you to perform combos in what looks to be a very tightly tuned technical combat system based around kung fu.

Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4 Gallery image 5 Gallery image 6 Gallery image 7 Gallery image 8

There's also an exploration aspect to the game as well, where you'll talk to different people, find magical talismans that grant you bonuses (like faster stamina regeneration), and even sit down to play some Four Color Cards.

The Legend of Tainding is scheduled to launch for Switch and PC in October 2021. You can wishlist the game on Steam right now.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Legend of Tianding
Nintendo Switch
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)