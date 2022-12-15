The Latest Humble Bundle Offers A Great Deal On Civilization Games

For just $15, snag a Humble Bundle centered around Sid Meier's games.

Humble Bundle's Sid Meier's Ultimate Collection features the latest Civilization game, Civilization 6, complete editions of past Civilization games, and more. You can get the Sid Meier bundle for just $15, and it contains 20 selected items that normally would be $471 in total.

There are no payment tiers with different selection of games, as seen in some other Humble Bundles. $15 is the minimum to get everything in the Sid Meier bundle, and if you choose to pay more, you'll still get the same number of games.

The bundle not only has the base Civilization 6 games, but also comes with eight Civilization 6 DLCs. The newest DLC, Leader Pass, is not included in the bundle. The Leader Pass features various head-of-states from several civilizations, and was first announced in November.

As always, you can choose to give more. The Sid Meier bundle specifically supports Trees, People, Water, an organization devoted to helping communities protect and conserve their natural resources.

