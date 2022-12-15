The Latest Humble Bundle Offers A Great Deal On Civilization Games
For just $15, snag a Humble Bundle centered around Sid Meier's games.
Humble Bundle's Sid Meier's Ultimate Collection features the latest Civilization game, Civilization 6, complete editions of past Civilization games, and more. You can get the Sid Meier bundle for just $15, and it contains 20 selected items that normally would be $471 in total.
There are no payment tiers with different selection of games, as seen in some other Humble Bundles. $15 is the minimum to get everything in the Sid Meier bundle, and if you choose to pay more, you'll still get the same number of games.
The bundle not only has the base Civilization 6 games, but also comes with eight Civilization 6 DLCs. The newest DLC, Leader Pass, is not included in the bundle. The Leader Pass features various head-of-states from several civilizations, and was first announced in November.
As always, you can choose to give more. The Sid Meier bundle specifically supports Trees, People, Water, an organization devoted to helping communities protect and conserve their natural resources.
Spend $15
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Rise and Fall
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI - Vikings Scenario Pack
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI - Poland Civilization & Scenario Pack
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI - Australia Civilization & Scenario Pack
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI - Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario Pack
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI - Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI - Khmer & Indonesia Double Civilization & Scenario Pack
- Sid Meier’s Civilization: Beyond Earth™ - The Collection
- Sid Meier’s Civilization V: The Complete Edition
- Sid Meier's Pirates!
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV: The Complete Edition
- Sid Meier's Civilization III: Complete
- Sid Meier's Starships
- Sid Meier's Railroads!
- Sid Meier’s Ace Patrol: Pacific Skies
- Sid Meier’s Ace Patrol
- Sid Meier's Colonization (Classic)
- Sid Meier's Covert Action (Classic)]
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
