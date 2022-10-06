The Latest Humble Bundle Is Great For RPG Fans
Satisfy your RPG cravings and help feed those in need with this bundle that gets you eight Steam games for $20.
Humble Bundle’s new RPG Legends: Baldur’s Gate & Beyond bundle packs up to $205-worth of excellent RPG gaming for just $20.
The bundle offers multiple payment tiers, each with a different selection of games. The highest tier includes Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and the enhanced editions of several classic CRPGs like Planescape: Torment, Baldur’s Gate I and II, Icewind Dale, and Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures, plus some DLC packs for $20. You also get a 20% off coupon for Mythforce on the Epic Games Store if you spend $10 or more on the bundle. The full list of games included in each payment tier is listed below.
While the additional bundle content maxes out at $20, you can of course opt to pay more than that if you want to kick a little more towards charity--in this case, the World Central Kitchen, which provides hot meals to victims of natural disasters like Hurricane Ian. Humble lets you select how much money goes to the World Central Kitchen, the game’s publishers, and Humble’s own revenue split at check out.
Note that Humble’s RPG Legends bundle is only available until October 26, so make sure to grab the deal soon if you’re interested.
Spend $1
Spend $10
Spend $20
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur’s Gate: Face of Good and Evil DLC
- Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures: Enhanced Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
