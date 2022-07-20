The Last Of Us, Uncharted Co-Director Starts New Studio, Aims To Make "Small-ish" Games

The Last of Us co-director Bruce Straley has started a new game studio. The studio is called Wildflower Interactive, and it's described as a team of "good people making good games."

Straley, who is the studio director, said in the announcement video (below) that Wildflower has already found an "exciting" partner that supports what the team is doing and will help its first game reach the "broadest audience possible." There is no word, however, on who this partner is.

OMG - it’s finally happened!! We’re doing a thing!!!

Head over & follow @playwildflower to check us out. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/GvMM39TEdG — Bruce Straley (@bruce_straley) July 20, 2022

Wildflower said in a tweet, "We're a small team of big collaborators that's been hard at work on a cool new game." The tweet said the team has "secured the [bread emoji]," the wording of which seemingly pertains to its funding partner.

As for Wildflower's first game, the studio said it is aiming to create "small-ish" titles that are "creatively charged" and "uniquely stylized."

Wildflower is staffing up now and has multiple open positions on its website across a number of disciplines. The studio is 100% remote right now but its careers page says this could change in the future.

Straley directed The Last of Us with Neil Druckmann. The pair also directed Uncharted 4: A Thief's End together after the previous leaders, Amy Hennig and Justin Richmond, left the team.

Wildflower is just the latest new studio to emerge from a big name. Before this, former Halo Infinite head of design, Jerry Hook, launched a new Seattle-based studio with the aim of creating a "new generation" of games.