The Last Of Us TV Show Releases First Footage, But It's Only A Couple Seconds

Coinciding with the launch of HBO's House of the Dragon on Sunday evening, the company released a sizzle reel for some of its 2023 content, and this includes the highly anticipated Last of Us show.

The footage is very short, but it does serve as the first official look at the show. In the couple of seconds of footage, we see Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, and Nick Offerman as Bill.

Neil Druckmann, the writer and director of the video game, teased, "You ain't seen nothing yet." Hopefully that means a proper full-length trailer for the series soon.

You ain’t seen nothing yet. — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) August 21, 2022

The series is written in part by Craig Mazin, who wrote HBO's acclaimed Chernobyl miniseries. HBO boss Casey Bloys said Mazin is a "fantastic writer and director," noting that what Bloys has seen so far of The Last of Us "looks amazing."

HBO's Last of Us TV series has received a lot of hype, but Bloys doesn't like the idea of people calling it "the next Game of Thrones."

"I've been here long enough that I've been through, what's the next Sopranos, what's next Game of Thrones, now what's next Succession. There is no next Game of Thrones," Bloys said.

Sony has been making transmedia deals for its franchises left and right lately. Just recently, we learned that a Days Gone movie is in the works, for example.