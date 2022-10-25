The Last Of Us Star Laura Bailey Would Return To The Character Despite All The Hate

"I would definitely go back to her."

By on

3 Comments

Laura Bailey, a prolific voice actress who appeared in The Last of Us Part II as Abby, has said she would "definitely" return for another go-around as the character in a future experience. Speaking to Comic Book Movie, Bailey said she would be keen to come back, despite all the controversy and drama about her character.

"I would definitely go back to her," she said. "I know there was a lot of drama and response to her character, but it was one of the most influential roles I've had in my life. I would 100% go back to play more Abby if the opportunity came up."

The character Abby was one of the most contentious and discussed from The Last of Us Part II. Bailey received death threats over the role, and she commented on the hate in an interview with Game Informer in December 2020. "I knew that I was going to get some hate. I didn't anticipate the extent," Bailey said.

Bailey also commented on HBO's upcoming Last of Us TV series, saying it "looks amazing" and that she's excited to see more of it. The show is expected to arrive in 2023--watch The Last of Us TV show trailer.

In addition to being known for The Last of Us Part II, Bailey had roles in Uncharted 4, Tales from the Borderlands, and Gears of War. More recently, she played Mary Jane in Insomniac's Spider-Man game.

Whether or not Naughty Dog ever makes The Last of Us Part III is unknown. The studio has said it might make the game, and the team already has a plot outline for a third entry. But as of April 2021, the game hadn't started production yet.

Naughty Dog is currently developing a standalone Last of Us multiplayer game. Fans are convinced Naughty Dog is also developing a new sci-fi game, but that remains to be seen.

