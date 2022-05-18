The Last Of Us Remake Will Reportedly Launch This Holiday Season

Still no official word from PlayStation or Naughty Dog, however, so take the news with a grain of salt for now.

By on

1 Comments

We're still getting reports that a remake for 2013's The Last of Us is in the works, and it seems like it's scheduled to launch sometime this year. The remake will supposedly launch in the holiday season, which is currently fairly empty following Starfield's delay.

"I keep hearing that [The Last of Us remake] is coming out this year," Grubbsnax host and GamesBeat reporter Jeff Grubb said on the May 18, 2022 episode of Kinda Funny Gamescast. "The Last of Us remake this holiday."

Several sources have already reported this story, so there's a good chance there may be some truth to the story. In a tweet back in January, freelance writer and gaming industry insider Tom Henderson first reported The Last of Us remake would launch in "the latter half of 2022." Bloomberg collaborated on this prediction and followed up with its own report in April.

Also in April, a LinkedIn listing hinted that developer Naughty Dog may be working on a remake for The Last of Us. The listing mentions "QA testing and development support + Level Point of Contact for unannounced remake project."

The listing also makes mention of an "unannounced multiplayer project," which could mean this unannounced remake will feature an online component.

Granted, the listing could have also been talking about two completely different games. At CES 2022, Neil Druckmann teased that Naughty Dog is working on "multiple game projects" right now.

I guess we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out. For now, when it comes to Naughty Dog's post-apocalyptic franchise, all we know for sure is that HBO's The Last of Us TV show is set to release in 2023.

