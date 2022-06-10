The Last Of Us Remake Preorders Are Live For PS5
The Last of Us Part I releases on September 2 for PS5, and there are two editions available to preorder now.
Following a leak from PlayStation itself, The Last of Us Part I has officially been revealed. Built specifically with the PS5's power in mind, The Last of Us Part I is a remake of the beloved 2013 action-adventure from Naughty Dog. You could even call it a remake of a remaster, as The Last of Us Remastered previously released on PS4. The Last of Us Part I releases on September 2 for PS5, and a PC edition will arrive at a later date. If you want to revisit the seminal adventure in a new light or are ready to dive into the post-apocalyptic world for the first time, The Last of Us Part I is available to preorder now. Three editions of The Last of Us Part I are up for grabs: a standard edition for $70, a Digital Deluxe Edition for $80, and the Firefly Edition for $100 (but it's already sold out).
The Last of Us Part I will be playable in 4K at 60fps. PlayStation says the game has been "rebuilt from the ground up for PlayStation 5." It will be interesting to see if it takes cues from 2020's The Last of Us Part II, which featured closer camera angles and significant combat and stealth improvements over the original (and PS4 remaster). The cinematic trailer showed off significant visual improvements versus the PS4 remaster. The Last of Us Part I will come with the base game and the Left Behind prequel DLC.
The Last of Us Remake preorder bonuses
No preorder bonuses for the standard edition of The Last of Us Part I have been announced at this time. That said, sometimes PlayStation exclusives have retailer-specific bonuses as well as in-game goodies, so it's possible unique bonuses will pop up in the coming weeks. Those who spend an extra $10 to get the Digital Deluxe Edition will get a bunch of extra in-game items. The Firefly Edition comes with a few physical goodies that are sure to interest collectors.
Preorder The Last of Us Part I
The Last of Us Part I preorders are live at PlayStation Direct and Best Buy. Like many other PS5 console exclusives, The Last of Us Part I costs $70. You can also snag a digital preorder on the PlayStation Store.
Preorder The Last of Us Part I Digital Deluxe Edition
The Last of Us Part I's Digital Deluxe Edition costs $80 and is available to preorder on the PlayStation Store. For preordering the Digital Deluxe Edition, you'll get bonus supplements and additional weapon parts. You'll also get a ton of in-game extras:
- 9mm Pistol - Black Gold and Filigree
- Shotgun - Sculpted Oak and Rubber Tactical
- Ellie's Bow - Carbon Black and Arctic Black
Additionally, the Digital Deluxe Edition comes with early unlocks for the following items:
- Increased crafting speed skill
- Increased healing speed skill
- 9mm reload speed increase upgrade
- Rifle clip capacity increase upgrade
- Explosive arrows gameplay modifier
- Dither Punk Filter
- Speedrun mode
- Six weapon skins
Preorder The Last of Us Part I Firefly Edition
The Last of Us Part I's Firefly Edition is exclusive to PlayStation Direct. It sold out very quickly after it went live, and it's unclear if more stock will be made available.
It comes with a bunch of extras, including an exclusive steelbook case and the four-issue The Last of Us: American Dreams comic series with new cover art. Outside of the physical goodies, you'll get most of the same in-game items as you would with the Digital Deluxe Edition:
