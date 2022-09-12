The Last Of Us Remake Includes Reference To The Office, It Seems

It looks like Naughty Dog put a reference to the popular NBC comedy The Office in its recently released remake of The Last of Us. TikTok user rxelei discovered this, explaining that they were taking cover when they looked around and noticed that the room looked very similar to Dunder Mifflin's office in Scranton.

It's not a perfect recreation of the iconic office space, but it looks pretty close. Watch the video below, discovered by IGN, and you'll see Pam's desk, Jim's desk, Michael's office, and other famous spots from the office, like the couch near the entrance.

The room also even appears to include a reference to Kevin's infamous chili incident, with the floor stained to appear as if the hot food was spilled all over the floor like it was on the show.

The office from the show the office has been recreated in The Last of Us Part I😂 pic.twitter.com/FjTXfjUqx5 — Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) September 11, 2022

Didn't Kevin drop the chilli at that exact spot? 😳 pic.twitter.com/4D8dP4dI54 — Manas #Rebuild343 (@Manu962k) September 12, 2022

The Last of Us Part 1 was released earlier this month for PlayStation 5. It is an updated and improved version of the 2013 PS3 game, made new again for Sony's latest console.

In essence, this is the same Last of Us you may remember, but with a fresh update. The game doesn't include multiplayer, however, in case that is important to you.

GameSpot's The Last Of Us Part 1 review scored it an 8/10. Reviewer Jake Dekker wrote that the updates that Naughty Dog delivers make "one of the most memorable games of the PS3 era even better."

The Last of Us Part 1 is coming to PC at a later date. Additionally, Naughty Dog is making a standalone Last of Us multiplayer game, while a Last of Us TV series is coming to HBO in 2023.