The Last Of Us PS5 Remake Leaks With September Release Date, PC Release Coming Later

The Last of Us is making the jump to a third generation of PlayStation consoles and coming to PlayStation 5. The announcement comes after Twitter user Wario64 noticed a PlayStation store listing of the game earlier today, complete with accompanying trailer. According to the listing, the game is scheduled to release on September 2.

The Last of Us Part I (PS5 standard/Firefly Edition) up for preorder at PS Direct ($69.99/$99.99) https://t.co/HTMHHsMi6v

trailer: https://t.co/dumiWe62Kj pic.twitter.com/I7HNA3wD2X — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 9, 2022

In the trailer that was surely meant to air during one this week's Not-E3 press conferences--most likely Summer Game Fest Live--it was revealed that the upcoming remake has been "built from the ground up for PlayStation 5." It was also revealed that, in addition to a PlayStation 5 release, The Last of Us is also coming to PC, though the release date was not included in the trailer. This continues PlayStation's ongoing trend of releasing some of its biggest exclusive titles on PC, allowing a wider audience to experience its narrative-rich titles.

Two editions of the game will be available to purchase: Standard edition ($60 USD) and Firefly edition ($100 USD). While what the difference is between these editions has yet to be revealed, both versions come with Left Behind, a DLC expansion that follows Ellie during the events leading up to The Last of Us as well as a brief period of time she is separated from Joel during the game.

Set in a post-apocalyptic America, The Last of Us follows a man named Joel and his hot-headed, daughter-like companion Ellie as they traverse the country in search of a cure to the fungal outbreak devastating the world. The game was met with critical praise when it released back in 2013, with GameSpot's The Last of Us review calling it, "a singular adventure that looks the downfall of humanity in the eyes and doesn't blink."