The Last Of Us Part II Discounted To Lowest Price Ever

Best Buy is offering The Last of Us Part II for just $15, although the savings end tonight.

If you're yet to play The Last of Us Part II, now is the time to do so. Best Buy is currently discounting the game from $40 to a mere $15--which is the lowest price we've ever seen for the critically acclaimed title. The deal is only available today, so make sure you swing by and check out the impressive savings while you can.

Best Buy's discount only applies to the physical version of The Last of Us Part II. It comes with the usual 15-day return policy and free in-store pick-up based on availability. If you want the game shipped to your home, you'll need to pay an extra $4 unless your full cart is $35 or more, although $19 is still a great price for one of the best games of 2020.

The Last of Us Part II picks up five years after the original. It once again follows Ellie and Joel, who are now living in Jackson, Wyoming as part of a new settlement of survivors. Things don't stay quiet for long, however, and it'll be Ellie's turn to take the helm and do what she can to keep the peace. Our Last of Us Part II review found the game to be one of the best games on PS4, and that's largely because of its lead characters.

"The Last of Us Part II grapples with Joel's decision not through Joel, but through Ellie," wrote critic Kallie Plagge. "This life is clearly not enough for her; she's distant and brooding, obviously conflicted about something. She's changed a lot. And when everything falls apart and she sets out in search of vengeance, you see her pain in its rawest, most brutal form. It's a devastating, gruesome story of revenge in which the purpose of violence gets muddied by its intensity. But as a character study, The Last of Us Part II is beautiful and haunting, and I found myself completely overwhelmed by the emotional weight of it."

