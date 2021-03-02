The Last Of Us Part 2 Sets New Record For BAFTA Games Awards Nominations
With 13 nominations, The Last of Us Part II has overtaken the previous BAFTA record set by Death Stranding and Control in 2020.
Nominees for this year's BAFTA Game Awards have been announced, and developer Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II has broken a new record with the number of nominations it has received. With 13 nominations across categories such as Best Game, Game Design, and Best Performer in a Leading Role, The Last of Us Part II is now the current record-holder for the highest number of nominations any single game has received since the BAFTA Game Awards began in 2004.
Death Stranding and Control held the previous record, each game earning 11 nominations in last year's British Academy of Film and Television Arts Game Awards. The Last of Us Part II will still face some stiff competition for the top prize of Best Game this year, as Ghost of Tsushima, Hades, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Half-Life: Alyx are also in the running.
Ghost of Tsushima has also earned an impressive 10 nominations in total and is contesting The Last of Us Part II in other categories such as Artistic Achievement, Music, and Performer in a Supporting Role.
You can read the full list of nominees below:
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Best Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- The Last of Us Part II
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for British Game
- Dreams
- F1 2020
- Fall Guys
- Röki
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- The Last Campfire
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Animation
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
- The Last of Us Part II
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Artistic Achievement
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Audio Achievement
- Astro's Playroom
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- The Last of Us Part II
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Debut Game
- Airborne Kingdom
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Factorio
- Röki
- The Falconeer
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Evolving Game
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
- Sea of Thieves
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Family Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro's Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Game Beyond Entertainment
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Before I Forget
- Dreams
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- The Last of Us Part II
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Game Design
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro's Playroom
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Multiplayer Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Fall Guys
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Valorant
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Music
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- The Last of Us Part II
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Narrative
- Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Original Property
- Carrion
- Fall Guys
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Performer in a Leading Role
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
- Cherami Leigh as Female V in Cyberpunk 2077
- Cody Christian as Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
- Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Performer in a Supporting Role
- Carla Tassara as Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077
- Jeffrey Pierce as Tommy in The Last of Us Part II
- Logan Cunningham as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades
- Patrick Gallagher as Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima
- Shannon Woodward as Dina in The Last of Us Part II
- Troy Baker as Joel in The Last of Us Part II
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Technical Achievement
- Demon's Souls
- Doom Eternal
- Dreams
- Flight Simulator
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- The Last of Us Part II
BAFTA 2021 Nominees for EE Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
- Valorant
The BAFTA Game Awards will be an online event this year, hosted by video games presenter and journalist Elle Osili-Wood. Expected to last around 90 minutes, the awards show will be livestreamed across BAFTA's Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, YouTube, and Steam accounts on March 25.
