The Last Of Us Part 2 Sets New Record For BAFTA Games Awards Nominations

Nominees for this year's BAFTA Game Awards have been announced, and developer Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II has broken a new record with the number of nominations it has received. With 13 nominations across categories such as Best Game, Game Design, and Best Performer in a Leading Role, The Last of Us Part II is now the current record-holder for the highest number of nominations any single game has received since the BAFTA Game Awards began in 2004.

Death Stranding and Control held the previous record, each game earning 11 nominations in last year's British Academy of Film and Television Arts Game Awards. The Last of Us Part II will still face some stiff competition for the top prize of Best Game this year, as Ghost of Tsushima, Hades, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Half-Life: Alyx are also in the running.

Ghost of Tsushima has also earned an impressive 10 nominations in total and is contesting The Last of Us Part II in other categories such as Artistic Achievement, Music, and Performer in a Supporting Role.

You can read the full list of nominees below:

BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Best Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Last of Us Part II

BAFTA 2021 Nominees for British Game

Dreams

F1 2020

Fall Guys

Röki

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The Last Campfire

BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Animation

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

The Last of Us Part II

BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Artistic Achievement

Cyberpunk 2077

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Audio Achievement

Astro's Playroom

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Last of Us Part II

BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Debut Game

Airborne Kingdom

Call of the Sea

Carrion

Factorio

Röki

The Falconeer

BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Evolving Game

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Dreams

Fall Guys

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Sea of Thieves

BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Family Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro's Playroom

Dreams

Fall Guys

Minecraft Dungeons

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Game Beyond Entertainment

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Before I Forget

Dreams

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

The Last of Us Part II

BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Game Design

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro's Playroom

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Multiplayer Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Deep Rock Galactic

Fall Guys

Ghost of Tsushima

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Valorant

BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Music

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The Last of Us Part II

BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Narrative

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Cyberpunk 2077

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Original Property

Carrion

Fall Guys

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Performer in a Leading Role

Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II

Cherami Leigh as Female V in Cyberpunk 2077

Cody Christian as Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII Remake

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima

Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Performer in a Supporting Role

Carla Tassara as Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077

Jeffrey Pierce as Tommy in The Last of Us Part II

Logan Cunningham as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades

Patrick Gallagher as Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima

Shannon Woodward as Dina in The Last of Us Part II

Troy Baker as Joel in The Last of Us Part II

BAFTA 2021 Nominees for Technical Achievement

Demon's Souls

Doom Eternal

Dreams

Flight Simulator

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Last of Us Part II

BAFTA 2021 Nominees for EE Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Warzone

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Valorant

The BAFTA Game Awards will be an online event this year, hosted by video games presenter and journalist Elle Osili-Wood. Expected to last around 90 minutes, the awards show will be livestreamed across BAFTA's Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, YouTube, and Steam accounts on March 25.

