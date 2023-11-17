The Last Of Us Part 1 Is On Sale For Its Best Price Yet For Black Friday

Amazon and Best Buy are selling the PS5 remake of one of PlayStation's most beloved exclusives for only $40.

By and on

1 Comments

The Last of Us Part I has received a steep discount for Black Friday 2023, dropping the price of Naughty Dog's stellar remake for PS5 to only $40. This is the cheapest price since launch, so if you've been holding out for a great deal, now's your chance. In previous big sales events, The Last of Us Part I typically sold for $50. You can take advantage of this $30 discount at Amazon and Best Buy.

See at Amazon
See at Best Buy

The Last of Us remake for PS5 launched last September. The game features improved visuals, including better lighting and atmospheric events. Players can also expect faster loading times thanks to the PS5's SSD, as well as haptic feedback from the console's DualSense controller. The game also supports 3D audio and makes use of the DualSense's adaptive triggers.

PS5 Slim Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle

Get the new PS5 Slim with Spider-Man 2 for only $500.

See at Amazon See at Target See at Best Buy

PS5 DualSense Controller

Get a PS5 controller in any color for $49.

See at Amazon

GameSpot's Last of Us Part 1 review scored the game an 8/10. "While some of the level design may not have aged all that well, the vivid cast of characters and remarkable story are more poignant than ever," we said in our review.

The Last of Us was adapted into a well-received series that aired on HBO earlier this year. If you haven't watched the show or want to watch it again in crisp 4K resolution, you can grab it on 4K Blu-ray for $30 at Amazon (down from Amazon). If you're fine with 1080p resolution, the standard Blu-ray is only $15.

Best PS5 exclusive deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Last of Us
The Last of Us Part II
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Amazon Prime Day Deals
Black Friday 2023 Deals
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)