Naughty Dog has announced that The Last Of Us Part 1 is coming to PC on March 3, 2023. During The Game Awards 2022, it was confirmed that the game will be making its way to PC after the current-gen version was released for PS5 in September.

The Last Of Us Part 1 is a remake and features a variety of modern features including several display modes with 60 FPS and 4K resolution. Brand new game modes, a collection of accessibility options, an improved photo mode, and difficulty customizations are also included.

The Last of Us is officially coming to PC on March 3rd! @TLOUVideoGame #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/STH3WVf4A1 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

The overall look and performance of the game have been updated to make it look like its sequel, with new character models and animations.

The Last Of Us was originally released in 2013 for PS3 before it was remastered for PS4 in 2014. The direct sequel, The Last Of Us Part 2, launched in 2020 for PS4 and PS5 and continued the story of Ellie and Joel. Although not officially confirmed, Part 2 is rumored to also be coming to PC sometime in the future.