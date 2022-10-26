The Last Of Us Multiplayer Job Ad Calls For Someone With Free-To-Play Experience

A recent job listing at Naughty Dog might be pointing towards the untitled The Last of Us multiplayer title being free-to-play.

As spotted by Reddit user JadedDarkness, shared to the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, a live ops producer role posted by Naughty Dog seems to suggest that the studio's multiplayer The Last of Us game might be free-to-play. In the bonus skills section, one of the points listed reads, "Proven experience in a production role supporting a AAA, free to play, live title."

Naughty Dog hasn't announced a free-to-play title, but last year the studio was looking for an economy designer for a multiplayer game with live service elements, which was prior to the official reveal that The Last of Us multiplayer would be a standalone title. Considering Sony has plans to launch 12 live service games by 2025, a free-to-play, multiplayer The Last of Us would fit quite nicely in there.

Not much is known about the unnamed multiplayer game, other than a potential San Francisco setting, but more details were promised to be coming next year.

This isn't the only job ad related to Naughty Dog pointing to one of its projects that was spotted today, funnily enough. Another job ad, this time at PlayStation Global, is looking for a senior producer who will work at a "new internal game development team" that PlayStation is building.

The team will apparently work alongside The Last of us Part 1 developer PlayStation Studios Visual Arts and Naughty Dog on this "high visibility project," but aside from mentioning that the role is looking for someone who is proficient in AAA game production and management, there's no hints as to what the game might be like.