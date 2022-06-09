The Last Of Us Is Getting A Standalone Multiplayer Game

When The Last of Us PS5 Remake leaked earlier today, many folks were left wondering if the enhanced version of the 2013 hit would also feature its popular multiplayer mode. The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann addressed this question during Summer Game Fest Live, revealing that while the remake will not contain multiplayer, the team is currently working on a standalone The Last of Us multiplayer game with a brand-new story and cast of characters.

A small glimpse into big things 🔥@Naughty_Dog's biggest online experience is coming. More news next year... #TheLastofUs pic.twitter.com/tzDP7gEj94 — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) June 9, 2022

According to Druckmann, the game will offer Naughty Dog's "biggest online experience," seemingly corroborating reporter Jeff Grubb's belief that the game will be a live-service title. Apart from that statement and the above concept art depicting a San Francisco setting, Druckmann didn't share any additional information about the game. However, additional details will be coming sometime next year.

This isn't the first time news regarding a The Last of Us multiplayer game began to circulate. Back in 2021, Naughty Dog posted multiple job listings shedding a bit more light on what the studio was looking to accomplish with their next title. Not long after, a dataminer discovered evidence of a battle royale mode being included in the multiplayer game. The dataminer also found files indicating that several locations from The Last of Us Part II's single-player campaign, like Adler Plaza and Camallito, would be used to make "one big map" in the multiplayer title.