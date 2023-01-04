The Last Of Us Factions Multiplayer Gets New Concept Art

2023 marks the 10-year anniversary of The Last of Us and to celebrate early, Naughty Dog has released a new look at its upcoming multiplayer title, Factions.

In a new blog post, the developer discussed how this June will mark 10 years since the game originally launched on PS3 and confirmed that the entire franchise has now sold more than 37 million copies globally as of December 2022.

Ahead of a milestone year for The Last of Us, we reflect on how far the series has come: https://t.co/XJzpTFOEQH pic.twitter.com/wWygYxi2QG — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) January 4, 2023

Naughty Dog also provided a small update on its standalone Factions multiplayer game, which is set in The Last of Us universe. "We’ll have some fun surprises for you along the way, but later this year we will begin to offer you some details on our ambitious The Last of Us multiplayer game," the developer said.

"With a team led by Vinit Agarwal, Joe Pettinati, and Anthony Newman, the project is shaping up to be a fresh, new experience from our studio, but one rooted in Naughty Dog’s passion for delivering incredible stories, characters, and gameplay."

The beautiful concept art features a massive shipwrecked cruise that seems to have broken through a stone wall, while the majority of the land around the area has suffered environmental damage. There are also two figures approaching the ship, both appearing to look like soldiers. Whether this concept art is a hint at a multiplayer map remains to be seen.

The blog post includes some other details, such as confirmation that The Last of Us Part 1 will be coming to PC on March 3, with specs to come. Additionally, Naughty Dog will provide an inside look of HBO's TV adaptation of the game--which premieres on January 15--as well as into the original The Last of Us and the Part 1 remake.