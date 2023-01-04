The Last Of Us Factions Multiplayer Gets New Concept Art

Naughty Dog says more surprises will come this year.

By on

Comments

2023 marks the 10-year anniversary of The Last of Us and to celebrate early, Naughty Dog has released a new look at its upcoming multiplayer title, Factions.

In a new blog post, the developer discussed how this June will mark 10 years since the game originally launched on PS3 and confirmed that the entire franchise has now sold more than 37 million copies globally as of December 2022.

Click To Unmute
  1. 25 Biggest Open World Games Coming in 2023 and Beyond
  2. Free PlayStation Plus Games For January 2023 | GameSpot News
  3. The Day Before | Exclusive RTX ON Gameplay Reveal
  4. Throne and Liberty | Exclusive GeForce RTX Gameplay Reveal
  5. The Cycle: Frontier | NVIDIA DLSS 3 Gameplay Video
  6. Tower of Fantasy | NVIDIA DLSS 3 Comparison
  7. WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS | DRAGON QUEST TACT Collaboration Incoming!
  8. Overwatch 2 Seasonal Event | Battle for Olympus 2023
  9. Horde Mode XL Date Announcement | World War Z: Aftermath
  10. Witchfire | Exclusive GeForce RTX Gameplay Reveal
  11. Warhaven | Exclusive NVIDIA DLSS 3 Announce Trailer
  12. Atomic Heart | Exclusive GeForce RTX Gameplay Reveal

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Last Of Us PS5 vs PS3

Naughty Dog also provided a small update on its standalone Factions multiplayer game, which is set in The Last of Us universe. "We’ll have some fun surprises for you along the way, but later this year we will begin to offer you some details on our ambitious The Last of Us multiplayer game," the developer said.

"With a team led by Vinit Agarwal, Joe Pettinati, and Anthony Newman, the project is shaping up to be a fresh, new experience from our studio, but one rooted in Naughty Dog’s passion for delivering incredible stories, characters, and gameplay."

The beautiful concept art features a massive shipwrecked cruise that seems to have broken through a stone wall, while the majority of the land around the area has suffered environmental damage. There are also two figures approaching the ship, both appearing to look like soldiers. Whether this concept art is a hint at a multiplayer map remains to be seen.

The blog post includes some other details, such as confirmation that The Last of Us Part 1 will be coming to PC on March 3, with specs to come. Additionally, Naughty Dog will provide an inside look of HBO's TV adaptation of the game--which premieres on January 15--as well as into the original The Last of Us and the Part 1 remake.

HBO Max's The Last of Us Trailer Breakdown
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Last of Us
The Last of Us Part II
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Cloud Gaming hub
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)