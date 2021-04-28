PS5 Update Neymar Jr. Fortnite Skin Fortnite Update 16.30 Games With Gold May Animal Crossing Update Monster Hunter Event

The Last Of Us 3: Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann Weighs In

The writer-director says he's written an outline for the game's story but he's not sure if it will be Naughty Dog's next game.

By on

2 Comments

Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann has shared some thoughts on the future of The Last of Us franchise. After the big success of The Last of Us Part II, Druckmann said he wrote an "outline for a story" for a new game with co-writer Halley Gross.

He shared this on the Script Apart podcast, going on to mention that Naughty Dog as a studio is not currently working on this but, "I hope one day can see the light of day." This new story would explore "a little bit what happens after [The Last of Us Part II]. We'll see," he said, according to IGN which picked up the quotes.

Druckmann acknowledged that there has been "quite a bit" of chatter at Naughty Dog about making The Last of Us Part III, but it's too soon to say if the studio will make it.

"We've now had two games that I feel speak to something universal as well as telling a very personal story for these characters. With one game, there's no pattern of what a franchise is," he said. "With two games, now there's starting to be a pattern--now I feel like there are some structural and thematic themes you'd have to stick to if you're making a third game."

This is not the first time Druckmann has spoken about The Last of Us Part III, as he previously said Naughty Dog's next game could be a third part, or something else.

Druckmann also said in the interview that Naughty Dog is known to take a "long time to explore different ideas" after it releases a game, and this was also the case with The Last of Us Part II. Druckmann said Naughty Dog is thinking about "whether it's going to be Last of Us III, whether it's something new, whether there's some old franchise we want to go back to."

"I like to fully explore all of those, then look at, like: okay, we have all of these ideas in front of us. As a studio, what do we want to commit to? Because it's a huge commitment--monetary, time, passion, talent, so you think about all the opportunity costs that come with that," he added.

A recent report from Bloomberg said Naughty Dog is working on a remake of The Last of Us for PlayStation 5. The studio has also said it will release a standalone Last of Us multiplayer game. One project the studio is unlikely to make is a new Uncharted, as Naughty Dog has said it is finished with Uncharted, though a different studio could make Uncharted 5.

In addition to his work at Naughty Dog, Druckmann is contributing to HBO's The Last of Us TV show with Chernobyl's Craig Mazin. Pedro Pascal plays Joel and Bella Ramsey is set to portray Ellie in the upcoming series.

Click To Unmute
  1. Remembering Resident Evil 7 Trailer
  2. Prescription For Sleep: Stardew Valley - Exclusive Winter (Nocture Of Ice) Remix Reveal
  3. Mortal Kombat Movie vs Game Fatalities
  4. History Of Mass Effect (Updated For 2021)
  5. 8 Minutes of Naraka Bladepoint Battle Royale Gameplay
  6. Lost Soul Aside - 18 Minutes Of New Gameplay (2021)
  7. New Pokémon Snap Video Review
  8. Chivalry II - Closed Beta Siege & Battle Gameplay
  9. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - Trailer 3
  10. Monster Hunter Rise - Update Ver. 2.0 Trailer: New Elder Dragons & Apex Monsters
  11. Super Mario Party - Online Play Update Trailer
  12. Genshin Impact EP - The Divine Stone Sees the World

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Last Of Us Part 2 - Official Launch Trailer

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Last of Us Part II
The Last of Us
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are 2 comments about this story
Load Comments (2)