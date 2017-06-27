The Last Of Us 2: They Are Motion-Capturing A Pig, Apparently

While Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is understandably dominating a lot of the conversation around Naughty Dog of late, the studio is also working on The Last of Us: Part II. Details are still light on the highly anticipated sequel, but now we know the game will have a motion-captured pig, apparently. Director Neil Druckmann and writer Halley Gross posted about a pig on Twitter today.

Neither included any mention of The Last of Us: Part II in their tweets, but it seems likely that this is related to the game in some manner. Gross, who wrote for Westworld, posted a video of herself with the unnamed pig, who is wearing some kind of motion-capture harness ... thing. You can see both tweets below.

Today's mocap session is off to a great start. pic.twitter.com/R9xg7XZN7H — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) June 27, 2017

Guys guys guys guys guys! pic.twitter.com/lppLjpyEM8 — Halley Gross (@Grosstastic) June 27, 2017

During the week of E3 earlier this month, Druckmann said Naughty Dog is amped up about showing more of The Last of Us: Part II, but the time isn't right just yet. "Believe me, we're super excited to show you more of Ellie and Joel's 2nd journey, but right now it's Chloe and Nadine's time to shine," he said, referencing Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

In other The Last of Us news, the first game's director, Bruce Straley, is not returning to direct the sequel. In the PS4 game, you play as Ellie; the first game had you playing as Joel. Additionally, Westworld actress Shannon Woodward has an unspecified role in the game.

As for The Lost Legacy, the standalone game that features Chloe and Nadine from Uncharted 4: A Thief's End launches in August for PS4, priced at $40. You can read all of GameSpot's previous coverage and watch all of our videos for it here.