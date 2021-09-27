Halo Co-Creator on Infinite Beta Xur Location PS5 Restock Tracker Extreme Rules 2021 Results Halo Infinite Beta Update Diablo 2: Resurrected Beginner's Guide
The Last Of Us 2 Covers And Rarities Album Now Available To Stream

For your emo playlists.

As part of Last of Us Day celebrations, an annual event that celebrates the TLOU franchise, The Last of Us Part II: Covers and Rarities album is now on all major streaming platforms. If you're into collectible physical editions, The Last of Us Part II: Covers and Rarities vinyl edition is being sold by Mondo for $25 and is currently available for preorder.

There are five tracks on the TLOU2 Covers and Rarities Album, including Ellie's (Ashley Johnson) rendition of Wayfaring Stranger and True Faith. The songs were previously available on YouTube, but with the album's arrival on streaming platforms, it's obviously easier to listen to the tracks on the go now.

Now Playing: The Last Of Us Part II Video Review

In other TLOU2 news, game director Neil Druckmann shared the first image of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in HBO's The Last of Us TV show. The debut date of the show hasn't been announced yet, but so far--at the very least--we know that TLOU's first episode has reportedly been filmed and wrapped up.

In addition to a TV adaptation, a TLOU multiplayer game is in the works. The studio can't reveal many details at this time but is, in short, "working on it."

As for Naughty Dog studio in general, the next project isn't set in stone yet. Druckman didn't rule out TLOU Part 3, but also mentioned that the company might decide to make something entirely new.

