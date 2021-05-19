The Last Of Us 2 60FPS Patch For PS5 Is Out Now For Free

A "performance" patch is out now for Naughty Dog's The Last of Us: Part II that gives players the option to run the title at 60fps on PlayStation 5.

Once you've updated The Last of Us: Part II to version 1.08, you'll be able to choose between 30fps or 60fps from the Display options. "This allows you to choose your preferred frame rate to complement the rest of the enhancements that are part of the PS5 backward compatibility with PS4 games, such as an enhanced resolution, faster load times, and more," Naughty Dog's Arne Meyer said in a post on the PlayStation Blog.

Meyer also teased that Naughty Dog has spent some time "digging into the PS5 hardware" and that it's "excited about what the future holds." Meyer teased that fans can expect Naughty Dog to continue to do more with the PS5 in the future.

"This patch is just the first step of working on the PS5," Meyer said.

Digital Foundry tested The Last of Us: Part II on PS5 with the 60fps patch and reported that it is "practically flawless" at the higher frame rate. You can watch Digital Foundry's full video to learn more.

According to a report, Naughty Dog is now working on a remake of The Last of Us for PlayStation 5, though this has yet to be confirmed or announced. The studio is also believed to be working on a standalone The Last of Us multiplayer game.

Outside of that, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann has said he's mapped out The Last of Us: Part III, but it's too soon to say if Naughty Dog will make that game next, or something else.