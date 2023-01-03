The Last Guardian Developer May Have A Big Announcement In 2023

Fumito Ueda, the mind behind critically acclaimed games like Shadow of the Colossus and The Last Guardian, has indicated that 2023 might be a big year.

By on

Comments

GenDesign, the studio formed by visionary game director Fumito Ueda in 2014, has teased a possible big announcement in 2023. In a Twitter post marking the turn of the year, GenDesign said that 2023 would "finally be a year with lots to talk about," per VGC's translation.

GenDesign was created by Ueda and colleagues from the former Sony studio Team Ico in 2014 in order to finish development of The Last Guardian, which ultimately released in 2016 after one of the longest development cycles in gaming history. Ueda's other projects, Ico and Shadow of the Colossus, are widely considered two of the most influential games of their era.

While we don't know much about GenDesign's next game, we do know that it will be published by Epic Games. The indie studio signed a project with the Fortnite developer's publishing label back in 2020, along with other notable studios like Playdead and Remedy. GenDesign has teased possible artwork for its next game via its New Year's message since all the way back in 2018. Given that The Last Guardian took around nine years to come out--allegedly due to the technical limitations of the PS3--we should all try to exercise some patience.

