The Last Fortress: Underground Is A Life Simulator Home Management Sim Set In The Zombie Apocalypse

IM30, Life Is A Game Limited, and Bitmen Studios have collaborated to release a new strategy mobile game, The Last Fortress: Underground. In Last Fortress: Underground, players will control a group of survivors in a base underground while trying to survive the zombie apocalypse.

Similar to Fallout Shelter, players must expand their fortress underground while maintaining their community's health. As players expand their base, other survivors will be drawn to it. You'll be able to decide if you want to take them in and what task they'll be best suited for in your base.

The Last Fortress: Underground will feature a cross-sectional view to make it easier for players to navigate their base as it grows. It will also have a straightforward layout that lets you see what's happening at all times in each section of your fortress.

The Last Fortress: Underground is a free-to-play mobile game.

There will also be an online feature in-game that allows players to team up with others and form alliances "to push back against the darkness." With the goal of reclaiming the surface one day.

Listed below are some features that The Last Fortress: Underground will have:

Explore and expand – Delve into the darkness and bring back the materials you need to help your burgeoning community thrive

Immerse yourself – Experience a rich narrative that unfolds as you reach key milestones in your endeavors

Never go alone – Team up with other players online to build and battle more efficiently.

Order and method – Keep on top of what everyone is doing at all times with Last Fortress' cross-sectional views and intuitive layout.

You can download it on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.