The Last Faith Is The Retro-Style Bloodborne We've Always Wanted

There have been a lot of Souls-likes released over the last several years, but few look as impressive as The Last Faith. Shown off during the Future Games Show on June 11, this gothic metroidvania isn't trying to hide Bloodborne's influence, and we're not complaining.

The gameplay snippet shown off during the presentation began with the player-character putting a lightning status effect on their weapon, which any Souls fan should be familiar with doing.

The combat is bloody, culminates in brutal finishing moves, and you won't be limited to just melee attacks. Magical abilities like conjured giant fists or icy swords can deal damage from afar, and with how much everyone in the game seems to hate you, those spells should come in handy.

Though the brutal enemies will undoubtedly be a big challenge, combat won't be the only thing that kills you in The Last Faith. There will also be environmental hazards, including giant pendulum axes in platforming sections. If they give you flashbacks to Sen Fortress, you aren't alone.

The Last Faith is releasing in 2022 for PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.