The King Of Fighters XV Director Says SNK And Capcom "Interested" In Reviving Crossover Franchise

One of the top directors for The King Of Fighters XV has confirmed that both SNK and Capcom are "interested" in reviving the SNK vs Capcom crossover franchise.

Speaking with Video Games Chronicle, SNK producer and KOFXV director Yasuyuki Oda answered a question about returning to the Capcom and SNK collaboration by saying both parties are "interested in making [it] a reality," with a poster given out at Evo 2022 playing a role in confirming fans' desire for the game's return.

One of two EVO 2022 posters created in collaboration between SNK and Capcom.

"After we saw the reaction to the [EVO posters]… it helped us reconfirm that that is probably one of the most wanted things from the fighting game community across the entire world,” Oda said in the VGC piece.

No specific plans have been mentioned about a future game in the franchise, as Oda also says that while SNK has had experience in crossovers recently--including Terry Bogard's appearances in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Fighting EX Layer, as well as Baiken from Guilty Gear appearing in Samurai Shodown--Capcom and SNK have yet to start formal talks.

The SNK vs Capcom collaboration has seen three arcade fighting games in its history, with Capcom releasing Capcom vs SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 in August 2000 and following it up with Capcom vs SNK 2 the next year. SNK, meanwhile, produced SNK vs Capcom: SVC Chaos in 2003, along with handheld titles including SNK vs Capcom: The Match of the Millenium for Neo Geo Pocket.