The King Of Fighters Mobile RPG Adds Krohnen And More In Latest Update

Netmarble, the publisher behind The King of Fighters Allstar, has introduced a new update to its popular RPG Fighting game. The update will introduce new content to the game with fighters, battle cards, and events.

XV Krohnen (Purple Element / Defense Type) will be playable as a part of the new update. His abilities as an extreme fighter allow him to increase his fighter ATK by 40% and his critical rate by 12%. Krohnens special skills are multiple traits, including immunity to Petry and Darkness, and he recovers 15% of HP when attacked with Ultimate Move. He is immune to DMG for three seconds when his health is below 30% or less, and he has a 30% chance of becoming immune to DMG for four seconds when he's being attacked.

SS Kyo can now be upgraded to EX (Yellow Element / Attack Type) using a Change Up Kit from the exchange shop in-game. When Kyo is upgraded, it'll increase his Active Skill DMG to enemies affected by Burn or Starlight from 60% to 70%, and it'll decrease his active skill cooldown by 0.03 seconds when he hits a target.

There'll also be new cards added to the game. Including the Krohnen Special Card gives a fighter a special skill when equipped. Listed below are all the buffs players get when the card is equipped:

Increases ATK by 2%

Active Skill DMG by 4.5%

Critical DMG by 6%

Recovers HP by 8% upon usage

The update will also include the following new in-game events:

New Krohnen Rush Dungeon - Daily rewards include Rubies and Rare Enhancement Hammers, while players can obtain new battle cards at the Exchange Shop.

XV Krohnen Event Tower - The event is the EX Fighter version of Tower of Trials. This will be unlocked if either XV Krohnen or SS Kyo is acquired. Players will have the opportunity to receive various rewards with each stage cleared, including Krohnen's Coin, EXP Mystery Box, Memory Mystery Box of BS, or SS Fighters.

XV Krohnen Event Codex - Celebrating the launch of XV Krohnen, players can receive rewards with each mission cleared. Rewards include the KOF Purple Soul as a first-time Recruitment Reward for XV Krohnen, while the Imprint Stone Selection Box will also be available when each Awakening is reached. The Imprint Stone Selection Box or Krohnen's Coin can be obtained depending on the fighter's awaken level.

Additional Events: Players can participate in other events, including Relay Roulette.

The King of Fighters Allstar is a free-to-play mobile game.

It can be downloaded on Google Play and the App Store.

