The King Of Fighters 15 Confirmed For PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, And PC

Originally scheduled for a 2021 launch, The King of Fighters XV shifted its release date to Q1 2022--January to March--as developer SNK stated that a rise in COVID-19 cases within Japan was the cause of the delay in development. As for the platforms that The King of Fighters XV will launch on, a new tweet from SNK launch has confirmed that the game will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for the Epic Games Store and Steam. Xbox One, however, isn't listed.

In case you missed it, SNK has been dropping a steady supply of character trailers ever since the game was announced. Of its massive roster, you can catch trailers of Leona Heidern, Shermie, Shiranui, and a whole lot more.

SNK has also teased updated graphics for The King of Fighters XV while confirming that the game will feature rollback netcode. It has been five years since the last game in the King of Fighters series, and the latest chapter will have some moderately-sized boots to fill when it lands.

"With plenty of opportunities available online or off, KOF 14 is a well-executed addition to the revered fighting series," Matt Espineli wrote in his King of Fighters XIV review. "Those disappointed in its new visuals may be unwilling to give it a chance, but if you remain steadfast in parsing through the multiple layers of its mechanics, you'll be rewarded with one of the most accessible, satisfying entries in the series to date."