The Internet Reacts To Sony Acquiring Bungie

The biggest news coming out of the gaming industry this week was easily Sony's casual $3.6 billion financial flex that saw it acquire Bungie. In a climate of gotta acquire 'em all mania that has seen multiple companies throwing their monetary might around in an effort to secure valuable IPs and studios, Sony's move has proven that it's tackling its live service games digital strategy with all guns blazing.

While we're analyzing the news and crafting our own features on it, the rest of the Internet has also responded to the Sony acquisition with its own selection of opinions. We're not here for that though, as its the memes that matter most. Hilarious references, clever links to classic films, and some quality photoshop which properly flesh out this new era for Bungie, all gathered and embedded below for you to have a quick chuckle at.

That Bungie office remodel is starting to make a lot more sense now. pic.twitter.com/yBDF3mdDr2 — Josh Kulinski (Adept) (@JoshKulinski) January 31, 2022

Microsoft: buys Activision / Blizzard

Sony: buys Bungie

Nintendo: pic.twitter.com/PvE6ZahGC9 — Coco 🎮 Pokemon Legends Arceus (@CocoMuir_) January 31, 2022

*Sony and Microsoft*

"Bungie stays multiplat if COD does" pic.twitter.com/zu3UFQYzVE — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) January 31, 2022

Sony acquires Bungie for 3.6 Billion

Microsoft: pic.twitter.com/O78eGzqkli — AlphaOmegaSin (@AlphaOmegaSin) January 31, 2022

Marathon and Myth fans when Bungie gets acquired by a megacorp. pic.twitter.com/PjALHd5YDO — Matt Boyd (@3PSboyd) January 31, 2022

“Why did you buy Bungie?”

Sony: pic.twitter.com/QVDgS01EYM — We Could Be Shiroes (@ShiroSirius) January 31, 2022

Sony acquires Bungie

Microsoft acquires Blizzard

META PCs acquires Space Cadet Pinball pic.twitter.com/KM4KMmjg8B — META PCs (@METAPCs) January 31, 2022

Microsoft: We bought Activision Blizzard the makers of Call of Duty and Warcraft into the Xbox family

Sony: We bought Bungie the makers of Destiny and Halo into PlayStation Studios

Me: ITS ONLY JANUARY!!! pic.twitter.com/2vRo9P9LdS — Joseph Moran BLM (@MrBadBit) January 31, 2022

BREAKING: Innersloth acquires a churro for $2.00 — Innersloth (@InnerslothDevs) January 31, 2022

Sony really bouncing back with that Bungie news. — Kirk McKeand (@MckKirk) January 31, 2022

Xbox: lol we own crash now lol

Sony: *eyes glowing red* — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) January 31, 2022

