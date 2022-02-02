The Internet Reacts To Sony Acquiring Bungie

A headline-grabbing $3.6 billion acquisition gets you a whole lot of memes.

The biggest news coming out of the gaming industry this week was easily Sony's casual $3.6 billion financial flex that saw it acquire Bungie. In a climate of gotta acquire 'em all mania that has seen multiple companies throwing their monetary might around in an effort to secure valuable IPs and studios, Sony's move has proven that it's tackling its live service games digital strategy with all guns blazing.

While we're analyzing the news and crafting our own features on it, the rest of the Internet has also responded to the Sony acquisition with its own selection of opinions. We're not here for that though, as its the memes that matter most. Hilarious references, clever links to classic films, and some quality photoshop which properly flesh out this new era for Bungie, all gathered and embedded below for you to have a quick chuckle at.

For another selection of internet humor, you can also check out our feature on how the Internet reacted to Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard. A move that made Sony realize that all it has left, is Spider-Man.

