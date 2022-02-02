The Internet Reacts To Sony Acquiring Bungie
A headline-grabbing $3.6 billion acquisition gets you a whole lot of memes.
The biggest news coming out of the gaming industry this week was easily Sony's casual $3.6 billion financial flex that saw it acquire Bungie. In a climate of gotta acquire 'em all mania that has seen multiple companies throwing their monetary might around in an effort to secure valuable IPs and studios, Sony's move has proven that it's tackling its live service games digital strategy with all guns blazing.
While we're analyzing the news and crafting our own features on it, the rest of the Internet has also responded to the Sony acquisition with its own selection of opinions. We're not here for that though, as its the memes that matter most. Hilarious references, clever links to classic films, and some quality photoshop which properly flesh out this new era for Bungie, all gathered and embedded below for you to have a quick chuckle at.
#destiny2 #bungie So basically, pic.twitter.com/tW3o2IbZlx— ❄Ok, O Boomer Mine🔞❄ (@the_jemster) January 31, 2022
That Bungie office remodel is starting to make a lot more sense now. pic.twitter.com/yBDF3mdDr2— Josh Kulinski (Adept) (@JoshKulinski) January 31, 2022
Microsoft: buys Activision / Blizzard— Coco 🎮 Pokemon Legends Arceus (@CocoMuir_) January 31, 2022
Sony: buys Bungie
Nintendo: pic.twitter.com/PvE6ZahGC9
*Sony and Microsoft*— Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) January 31, 2022
"Bungie stays multiplat if COD does" pic.twitter.com/zu3UFQYzVE
#PlayStation buys #Bungie pic.twitter.com/NxVKcbAOqV— 𝓐𝓭𝓻𝓲𝓪𝓷𝓪 ✿ the procrastinatrix (@Adriana_PeJ) January 31, 2022
Sony acquires Bungie for 3.6 Billion— AlphaOmegaSin (@AlphaOmegaSin) January 31, 2022
Microsoft: pic.twitter.com/O78eGzqkli
Marathon and Myth fans when Bungie gets acquired by a megacorp. pic.twitter.com/PjALHd5YDO— Matt Boyd (@3PSboyd) January 31, 2022
“Why did you buy Bungie?”— We Could Be Shiroes (@ShiroSirius) January 31, 2022
Sony: pic.twitter.com/QVDgS01EYM
Sony acquires Bungie— META PCs (@METAPCs) January 31, 2022
Microsoft acquires Blizzard
META PCs acquires Space Cadet Pinball pic.twitter.com/KM4KMmjg8B
Microsoft: We bought Activision Blizzard the makers of Call of Duty and Warcraft into the Xbox family— Joseph Moran BLM (@MrBadBit) January 31, 2022
Sony: We bought Bungie the makers of Destiny and Halo into PlayStation Studios
Me: ITS ONLY JANUARY!!! pic.twitter.com/2vRo9P9LdS
BREAKING: Innersloth acquires a churro for $2.00— Innersloth (@InnerslothDevs) January 31, 2022
Sony really bouncing back with that Bungie news.— Kirk McKeand (@MckKirk) January 31, 2022
Xbox: lol we own crash now lol— Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) January 31, 2022
Sony: *eyes glowing red*
For another selection of internet humor, you can also check out our feature on how the Internet reacted to Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard. A move that made Sony realize that all it has left, is Spider-Man.
