The Internet Reacts To Kirby's Horrifying Mouthful Mode

Have you got the stomach to see the Mouthful Mode creations Kirby fans have cooked up?

Kirby holds the rare distinction of being both the most adorable and horrifying character in Nintendo's library of unique characters. A cute pink blob on the surface, Kirby's frame hides an endless appetite and reality-breaking abilities that allow it to consume anything he fancies for a quick lunch. In the upcoming Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the little gluttonous orb isn't even bothering with crushing whatever it is that he consumes, as the game features Mouthful Mode.

A disturbing option that allows Kirby to inhale real-world objects and use unique moves, Nintendo revealed this mode with a trailer that saw a trio of puppies eaten within the first 25 seconds. Truly disturbing stuff.

When Kirby isn't committing rampant animal cruelty, he's also eating junkyard cars, vending machines, and scissor lifts. Each eaten item gives Kirby new abilities to use, and a creepy shape as he oozes over his latest inanimate object victim. Like nature's monster leech swallowing a giant worm, it's both fascinating and revolting.

Naturally, the Internet has had a field day with Kirby's Mouthful Mode, resulting in some quality memes ahead of the game's upcoming launch on March 25. We've rounded up some of the best and most safe for work examples below, if you've got the stomach to see them that is. Kirby certainly does.

Nintendo Switch
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
