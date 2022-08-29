The Intel Brand Store On Amazon Helps You Choose Your Next Laptop
Whether you need a gaming rig or something affordable for college, Amazon has you covered.
Amazon offers more than great deals nowadays. In fact, you might be surprised to find out that, with the help of Intel, the site provides detailed laptop recommendations for gaming, school, work, and everything in between. The Intel store on Amazon aggregates some of the best laptops on the market into one easy-to-navigate location.
The selection consists of only highly reviewed laptops at great prices. It’s a unique service that should save you both time and money when buying a new laptop, and we’ve scoured its catalog to find the best of the best. Here are five of our favorite laptops on Intel's Amazon store for all your portable computing needs.
Editor's note: This article is sponsored by Intel.
Acer Aspire 5 15.6-Inch Laptop
$291 (was $317)
Slim, affordable, and surprisingly powerful, the Acer Aspire is excellent for making conference calls, browsing the web, or knocking out a last-minute lab report. Inside, you’ll find an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM, and 128GB SSD. It might not be a gaming machine with its Intel UHD Graphics card, but the other specs make this a great daily driver for both students and young professionals on a budget.
MSI GV15 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop
$575 (was $750)
Need a gaming rig that won’t break the bank? Be sure to take a closer look at the MSI GV15. This model comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5, RTX 1650, and boasts an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. There’s also 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD--although we’d recommend springing for an external drive to hold all your games. Beyond all the great technical specs, the GV15 comes in a sleek black and red design that’s a nice mixture of both “minimal” and “gamer” aesthetics.
HP Envy x360 Convertible Laptop
$1,180
If you want the versatility of a 2-in-1, it’s hard to beat the HP Envy x360. Its price tag is a bit hefty at just north of $1,000, but you’re getting a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, and an Intel Iris Xe GPU--which performs to a much higher standard than your typical integrated GPU. The vibrant, FHD 15-inch touchscreen display is another standout, along with speakers that have been tuned by Bang & Olufsen for premium sound. Consider picking this laptop up if you need something high-end for your creative ventures.
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 Laptop
$1300
The premium Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 is a high-end laptop for folks who need a reliable product with impressive performance. This model is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7, 1TB SSD, and Intel Iris Xe GPU. It’s all designed around a portable 14-inch screen that boasts a 2240 x 1400 resolution for an incredibly vivid picture. To sweeten the deal, this laptop comes with a one-year Office subscription along with two years of McAfee LiveSafe.
ASUS TUF Dash 15 Gaming Laptop
$1,000 (was $1,300)
The big selling point of the ASUS TUF Dash 15 Gaming Laptop is the RTX 3060 GPU. It’s one of the hottest cards on the market, and it’ll be able to run just about every game you throw at it. Coupled with an Intel Core i7, 16GB DDR5, and 512GB SSD, and you’ve got an impressive little gaming rig. Despite all the power, the TUF remains surprisingly thin--and if you’re not a fan of flashy gamer aesthetics, you’ll be glad to know this comes in a simple black and white design.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
