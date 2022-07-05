The Indie Bundle For Abortion Funds Has $3000 Worth Of Games And Projects For $10

Following the recent overturning of Roe v Wade, a landmark ruling from the Supreme Court that protects abortion rights, a bundle has been set up on itch.io that contains over 750 games, tabletop RPGs, and more.

At the time of writing, the Indie Bundle for Abortion Funds has raised over $140,000 for the National Network for Abortion Fund's Collective Power Fund. As noted by the Indie Bundle's description, "moves money directly to abortion funds across 20+ U.S. states, with a particular focus on the South and Midwest (where it is often most difficult to get access to abortions)."

The entire bundle, which has a value of over $3000, has a minimum cost of $10, though you're free to increase the amount if you choose to. Submissions are still open until tomorrow (July 6), so there's a chance even more will be included in the bundle, all of which you'll have access to no matter when you purchased it. And the bundle itself is only available until July 14.

You won't just find video games in the bundle either. There are a huge number of TTRPGs to be found, as well as a number of tools, and even some assets to use if you're developing your own game.

The bundle includes games like Calico, a "day-in-the-life community sim" where you're tasked with rebuilding a town's cat cafe.

A Mortician's Tale is a "death positive" game where you play as a mortician running a funeral home. While slightly somber, it's more about the people who are left alive and how they've been affected.

For the TTRPG fan there's Wanderhome, "a pastoral fantasy role-playing game about traveling animal-folk, the world they inhabit, and the way the seasons change."

There's also JRNL, a very customisable looking journaling tool. And FroggieChat Deluxe, a remake of the much beloved PictoChat that comes with some extra colors.

If you're looking for other ways to help, we've compiled a list of charities helping in the fight for reproductive freedom.