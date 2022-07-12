The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite And Vive Pro Headsets Are Discounted During Amazon Prime Day

Several HTC Vive VR devices are on sale for Prime Day, including the Cosmos Elite headset, making this a great opportunity to outfit your PC gaming rig with one of HTC’s flagship VR headsets. The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR System is the highlight of the deals, which is down to $639 (was $749) during Prime day.

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Virtual Reality System $639 (was $749) The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR System is a full virtual reality setup that comes with everything you need for a high-end, wireless PC VR experience. The main draw of the package is the Vive Cosmo Elite headset, which has a 2880 x 1700 combined resolution between the headset’s two LCD screens, built-in headphones, and an easily adjustable head strap. The screen can also quickly flip up so you can pop back to real life without taking the entire thing off. The headset can also be outfitted with optional mod components, including a lens mod upgrade kit. Along with the Vive Cosmos Elite headset, you get two Base Station 1.0 units and two motion-tracking controllers. Most of the components connect wirelessly to your gaming PC, and all necessary charging cables and adapters are included. See at Amazon

If you don’t need the full Cosmos Elite VR System, you can also purchase the headset by itself for just $380 (down from $449) during Prime Day. The headset is compatible with the SteamVR Base Station 2.0 and controllers, Vive Base Station 1.0 and controllers, and Valve Index controllers, so you can upgrade to the Cosmos Elite without needing all the other components.

Alternatively, if you want a more expensive setup, the HTC VIVE Pro VR System is $877.79 (down from $1199) Amazon for Prime Day. This bundle includes the Vive Pro headset, SteamVR 2.0 Base Station and controllers, and 2-month subscription to Viveport Infinity.