The Hellboy Reboot Has a New Title, And It's Very Familiar

Things are moving fast with the new Hellboy movie. In May, it was announced that the property was being rebooted, and since then a star, director, and several supporting actors have been announced. Now the film has been given an official title--and it might sound a little familiar.

The film was previous referred to as Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen. However, a statement made to Movieweb by producer Lionsgate confirms that the movie will simply be called Hellboy. "The official title is just Hellboy," the statement read. "The film is considered a reboot of the 2004 Hellboy and is going by the same name."

Hellboy is set to star Stranger Things' David Harbour as the eponymous cigar-chomping demonic hero. The movie has added a couple of high-profile supporting cast members in the past week--Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich will play the villainous Blood Queen, while Deadwood's Ian McShane is to portray Professor Broom.

The movie will be directed by Neil Marshall, who is best known for his work on Game of Thrones, as well as movies such as Doomsday and The Descent. The character's creator, Mike Mignola, is also involved with the film, which is set to begin production next month.

Hellboy first appeared in 1993 and has been featured in a wide variety of regular comic books, miniseries, one-shots, and crossovers since then, published by Dark Horse Comics. Guillermo Del Toro directed the original 2004 movie, as well as its 2008 sequel, Hellboy II: The Golden Army.