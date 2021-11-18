The Halo Infinite Xbox Series X Console Has A Hidden Surprise Under Black Light

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox and Halo, Microsoft released a special-edition Xbox Series X console themed around the sci-fi franchise. With the units now appearing in the wild, people are making new discoveries about the console--and it's hiding an Easter egg.

As shared by Demon_King_Lamb on Reddit (via The Verge), the Halo Infinite Series X console is hiding a Zeta Halo symbol that is revealed when the console is put under black or UV light. What was already a slick-looking console gets even better to make the console look like a starry night. How beautiful.

The 20th anniversary Xbox controller, meanwhile, is also hiding a surprise. As a video shows, shining a black light on the controller's packaging reveals a flash of the original Xbox's Duke controller.

Yes!!! And the new 20th anniversary Xbox controller, it has the old controller from 2001 when you shine the black light on it! pic.twitter.com/DriHhsIuen — Hannah (@Hannah31754354) November 16, 2021

The Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console costs $550, but that's only if you can actually find one to buy. Unfortunately, they are sold out, but keep checking GameSpot's Halo Infinite Xbox Series X restock guide for the latest information on how to get one.

It's been a big week for Xbox, as November 15 was the 20th anniversary of Xbox and Halo. Microsoft celebrated with a special video broadcast that included 70+ more games for backwards compatibility, a new Halo TV show trailer, and the surprise-launch of Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta. Days later, Microsoft expanded cloud streaming to consoles for more users.