Halo Infinite Weapons Guide PS5 Restock Tracker Xbox Backwards Compatibility Series X Restock Tracker Halo Infinite Beginner's Guide Battlefield 2042 Changes
Login / Sign Up

The Halo Infinite Xbox Series X Console Has A Hidden Surprise Under Black Light

It's been discovered that shining black or UV light on the new Xbox and the 20th anniversary controller reveals a surprise.

By on

Comments

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox and Halo, Microsoft released a special-edition Xbox Series X console themed around the sci-fi franchise. With the units now appearing in the wild, people are making new discoveries about the console--and it's hiding an Easter egg.

As shared by Demon_King_Lamb on Reddit (via The Verge), the Halo Infinite Series X console is hiding a Zeta Halo symbol that is revealed when the console is put under black or UV light. What was already a slick-looking console gets even better to make the console look like a starry night. How beautiful.

The 20th anniversary Xbox controller, meanwhile, is also hiding a surprise. As a video shows, shining a black light on the controller's packaging reveals a flash of the original Xbox's Duke controller.

The Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console costs $550, but that's only if you can actually find one to buy. Unfortunately, they are sold out, but keep checking GameSpot's Halo Infinite Xbox Series X restock guide for the latest information on how to get one.

It's been a big week for Xbox, as November 15 was the 20th anniversary of Xbox and Halo. Microsoft celebrated with a special video broadcast that included 70+ more games for backwards compatibility, a new Halo TV show trailer, and the surprise-launch of Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta. Days later, Microsoft expanded cloud streaming to consoles for more users.

8 Interesting Xbox Game Pass Games You Probably Haven't Checked Out
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Xbox Series X
Halo Infinite
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)