The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars Update Gives A First Dose Of What's To Come

GTA Online's latest update starts a new storyline called Los Santos Drug Wars, which launches players into the world of producing and delivering psychedelics.

Players will team up with a wacky crew of drug runners and chemists called the Fooliganz. Players will take on The Last MC, among other enemies, and establish their dominance in Los Santos' drug trade. Lead by goofy repeat criminal Dax, the Fooliganz include the metalhead Luchadora, the chemist Labrat, and the paranoid Ron. Players will get to know this cast of characters as they assist them in setting up a psychedelic ring. As part of these missions' debut, players can earn 2X GTA$ and RP for completing them.

Finishing up this first set of missions will grant players MTL Brickade 6x6 and the Maibatsu Manchez Scout C motorcycle. Players also be able to complete a variety of missions and buy supplies from the Fooliganz HQ: The Freakshop. Players can customize the Brickade and the Scount C there. Purchasing the Acid Lab upgrade at the Freakshop will let players earn extra cash by running psychedelics. Player can also do extra missions for Dax, called Fooliganz Jobs, which will grant 2X GTA$ and RP.

Hundreds of new clothes and items have also hit the game, including a variety of winter clothes like Onesis and Uggies. Multiple new rides are also available such as the sporty Överflöd Entity MT and Annis 300R, the RV Zirconium Journey II, as well as the muscular Declasse Tulip M-100. As a celebration from beating the heist challenge, players can pick up the new Declasse Tahoma Coupe Muscle car from December 16-18 for free.

This update also adds a variety of quality-of-life improvements, such as vehicles appearing more quickly in a player's garage after purchase and the addition of ray-traced reflections on new-gen consoles. This is the first in a set of game updates, which will include holiday items and events next week and more additions early next year. You can check the Rockstar website for full details.