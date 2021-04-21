The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Coming To Switch, PS4, And PC On July 27

Capcom is bringing its previously unlocalized Great Ace Attorney games to the West in one package titled The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. The compilation releases for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on July 27 and includes both 2015's The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and its 2017 follow-up, The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve.

Set in the 19th century, the Great Ace Attorney games serve as prequels to the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney series and star Wright's ancestor, Ryunosuke Naruhodo. As in other Ace Attorney games, you'll need to gather information by investigating crime scenes and speaking with persons of interest, then use the knowledge and evidence you've collected to defend your clients in court against rival prosecutor Barok van Zieks, the "Grim Reaper of the Old Bailey."

くらえ! #TheGreatAceAttorneyChronicles collects the novel courtroom antics of two previously Japan-only games! Join Phoenix Wright’s ancestor Ryunosuke in thrilling court cases at the turn of the 20th century. Coming to Switch, PS4, and Steam July 27th!

👉 https://t.co/D1HjMzrLRP pic.twitter.com/t5cDIh5K7O — Ace Attorney (@aceattorneygame) April 21, 2021

The Great Ace Attorney Collection also boasts a variety of bonus material and new features, including dual English/Japanese audio, an extensive gallery containing bonus cutscenes and character illustrations with creator comments, and three special costumes for Ryunosuke, his assistant Susato Mikotoba, and the legendary detective Herlock Sholmes. For those who prefer to simply watch the story unfold, the collection also features a new "auto-advancing" mode that selects evidence and other choices for you.

Capcom has also announced an early purchase bonus for The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. Those who preorder the game or pick it up shortly after launch will receive the "From the Vaults" DLC, which adds additional character illustrations and all-new music arrangements.

That wasn't the only Ace Attorney news. Capcom also announced it will be releasing The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles and the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy together in one package called the Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection, letting players experience both Phoenix Wright and his ancestor's adventures in a single set. No further details have been announced yet.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles arrives just as the Ace Attorney series celebrates its 20th anniversary. We first got a hint that Capcom would be bringing the Great Ace Attorney games to the West following the big data breach the publisher suffered last fall, but this is its first official confirmation.