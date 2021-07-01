The GMMK Pro Is A Custom Keyboard Kit For The Mainstream, And It's On Sale Soon

PC peripherals brand Glorious has been around for a while, launching numerous great mice, keyboards, wrist rests, and more. But none of its products have been as eye-catching as its GMMK Pro keyboard--a new product that aims to make getting your hands on a custom keyboard kit easier while also opening the hobby to a much larger audience.

Custom keyboards have been an expensive and relatively small hobby for a while, but recently the scene has seen an explosion of interest. This doesn't mean many of the components you need to make your own board are easy to get. Many kits, like the one Glorious is selling with the GMMK Pro, can usually only be purchased through extended group buys or in limited-quantity sales, meaning you're either going to need to get lucky or have a lot of patience to get one.

The GMMK Pro aims to change that while also being a compelling option at its price point. Glorious ran its own pre-sale period for this keyboard earlier this year, but starting July 6 you'll be able to get it from its website without needing to register for a chance to purchase it. Glorious says that stock will likely be limited from the outset, but that it plans to always have the GMMK Pro as a standard item on sale, eventually allowing you to grab one whenever you want.

Glorious GMMK Pro Custom Keyboard Kit Starts at $170 If you're new to custom keyboards, it might come as a shock that the GMMK Pro isn't useable out of the box. This is a barebones custom kit, meaning you'll need your own mechanical switches and keycaps to use it. You do get everything else, including a 5-pin hot swappable PCB (meaning you can swap switches with no need to solder), a gasket-mount design, and an all-aluminum body with tasteful diffused RBG strips on the sides. See at Glorious

As a barebones kit, you will need more items to really bring it all together, which Glorious streamlines with its suite of accessories. If you need keys, Glorious offers its own version of tactile Panda switches as well as a range of colorful options for PBT keycaps, coiled USB-C cables, and more. You can even grab additional plates for the GMMK Pro (in polycarbonate or brass), a lube station if you plan to add some to all your switches, and smaller items like switch pullers, cleaning kits, and the company's own G-Lube.

